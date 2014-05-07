Usain Bolt Sends Brand New Pair Of Shoes To Fan Who Had Them Stolen

A framed pair of Usain Bolt’s running shoes bearing his signature were stolen from a fan in the U.K. in April, and after the running legend found out, he signed and sent a brand new pair straight to London via Fedex.

The Puma cleats — which Bolt wore in his 2009 record-setting 100m dash — were taken from an industrial site in Croydon between April 26-28, Scotland Yard told the BBC. They were won at a Sotheby’s auction in Nov. 2012, according to London24.

“I know u love me..but please why u had to go stealing that signed Usain Bolt spikes in Croydon, England..I know u going to return it. Right?” Bolt tweeted on Tuesday.

While the original kicks haven’t yet turned up, Bolt was shaming the thieves on Twitter, and then later tweeted this:

