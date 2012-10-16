Usain Bolt's humour Was Put To The Test During Two Sketches In This Week's Saturday Night Live

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is known for his goofy sense of humour, but we weren’t so sure if he could act.



Bolt put that notion to the test when he made two brief appearances during this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. (via Yard Barker)

Apparently he’s not so bad.

Here are the skits that Bolt was seen in:

He appears in this sketch at around 7:15.



You can watch Bolt do his hilarious California native impression at the 5:40 mark of this one.



