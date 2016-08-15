The internet is having a field day with Usain Bolt smiling at his opponents

Tony Manfred

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt breezed into the final of the 100-meter dash at the Rio Olympics in typical Bolt fashion.

Not only did he win his semifinal heat, he started looking around and laughing with about 10 meters to go. Getty photographer Cameron Spencer captured the display in a perfect photo.

Here’s the picture:

Usain bolt olympics race smilingCameron Spencer/Getty Images

It’s an instant classic photo that sums up what makes Bolt so great. Unsurprisingly, it has become a meme.

People on the internet cannot get enough:

 

It had to happen:

 

Yup:

 Not wrong:

 

