The internet is having a field day with Usain Bolt smiling at his opponents

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt breezed into the final of the 100-meter dash at the Rio Olympics in typical Bolt fashion.

Not only did he win his semifinal heat, he started looking around and laughing with about 10 meters to go. Getty photographer Cameron Spencer captured the display in a perfect photo.

Here’s the picture:

It’s an instant classic photo that sums up what makes Bolt so great. Unsurprisingly, it has become a meme.

People on the internet cannot get enough:

bae: “come over” bolt: “can’t, gotta run the 100” bae: “my parents aren’t home” pic.twitter.com/Q6N4CXHPO2

— RUSS BENGT$ON (@russbengtson) August 15, 2016

when you ask if I want to leave the party now, or if it’s OK if we talk to a few more people pic.twitter.com/4KYuiUmjWv

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 15, 2016

???? Making my way downtown walking fast ???? pic.twitter.com/VscYmx0Lyy

— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) August 15, 2016

*Record scratch* *Freeze frame* Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/TXU6T6iM3B

— ben/lil boat fanboy (@a7xweeman) August 15, 2016

It had to happen:

we did it. we have the opposite of crying jordan pic.twitter.com/cw7a8cHy5Z

— uɐɯssnS ʇʇɐW (@suss2hyphens) August 15, 2016

Yup:

Homie is fighting for his life and Bolt is posing for photos mid-race pic.twitter.com/69f6Hk3rTR

— Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) August 15, 2016

Not wrong:

more like the men’s 100 memer dash

— Violence (@PhilKenSaban) August 15, 2016

