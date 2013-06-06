Usain Bolt And Mario Balotelli Are In A Feud

Usain Bolt and Italian soccer star Mario Balotelli don’t appear to like each other very much.



This week Bolt, who is in Rome for a race, did an interview with TG1 where he made some disparaging comments about the AC Milan player.

He said (as translated by Football Italia), “I’ve met him a couple of times and to be honest I don’t like him very much.”

Balotelli is only 22 years old, but he has found himself in the middle of a litany of controversies over the last few years.

He responded to Bolt’s quote on Twitter, telling Bolt to get to know him before trashing him:

@FinallyMarioWe’ll see if this has the legs of Sergio-Tiger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.