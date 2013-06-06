Usain Bolt And Mario Balotelli Are In A Feud

Tony Manfred
mario balotelli rips off shirt at euros

Usain Bolt and Italian soccer star Mario Balotelli don’t appear to like each other very much. 

This week Bolt, who is in Rome for a race, did an interview with TG1 where he made some disparaging comments about the AC Milan player.

He said (as translated by Football Italia), “I’ve met him a couple of times and to be honest I don’t like him very much.”

Balotelli is only 22 years old, but he has found himself in the middle of a litany of controversies over the last few years.

He responded to Bolt’s quote on Twitter, telling Bolt to get to know him before trashing him:

@FinallyMarioWe’ll see if this has the legs of Sergio-Tiger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.