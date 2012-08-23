Usain Bolt Wants To Try Different Events At The Next Olympics

Photo: BBC

Good news, Usain Bolt says he’ll “definitely” be in the 2016 Olympics, he just might change which events he competes in.Here’s what he told Reuters:



“It’s just about making different goals, there’s a lot of things I can do in the sport. My coach wants me to do 400 meters, I want to try long jump. I could always try to aim for the records again, so there’s different things but after the season we’ll decide what we want to do and work on that next season.”

A couple of things:

This is kind of a bummer because we never got to see Bolt at his peak in the 100m and 200m at the Olympics. Bolt was astonishing in 2008, but his performance at 2009 World Championships remains the high point of his career so far. If he decides to train for different track and field events, it’s doubtful that we’ll see him at that transcendent level in the 100m. It will be fascinating to see if he can win medals in events he’s never trained for. If Bolt reinvents himself and wins at the 2016 Games, we’ll have to start talking about him as one of the best athletes of all time, rather than just one of the best sprinters of all time.

We’re still a long way off (four years off, to be exact). But the coming months will tell us a lot about Bolt’s plans for 2016.

