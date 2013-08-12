Incredible Perfectly Timed Photo Of Usain Bolt Winning 100-Meter Final As Lightning Strikes

Chris C Anderson

It isn’t shocking that Usain Bolt won the 100-meter final at the world championships, but what is shocking is the photograph Oliver Morin snapped at the finish line.

With a time of 9.77 seconds, Bolt had just won the race when a real bolt of lightning lit up the sky as Morin took the photo, resulting in the image below tweeted by AFP.

Now that is a photograph. Well done Mr. Morin, well done.

As for Bolt, while 9.77 isn’t his fastest, it was enough for him pull away from the field over the last 30 meters. In the rain on a wet track. The man is a beast.

