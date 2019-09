Usain Bolt just defended his title as the World’s Fastest Man, winning a 100-meter final at today’s Golden Gala meet in Rome, against countryman and rival Asafa Powell



It’s was tremendous effort, as Bolt trailed Powell at the halfway mark, but turned on the jets at the finish. Check it out. (Video via @SBNation)

