Usain Bolt Disqualified For False Start In World Championships Final

USAIN BOLT HAS vowed to do his fans proud in the 200 metres after his disqualification from the final of the 100m at the World Championships in Daegu yesterday.



Champion Bolt was disqualified for a false start in last night’s final, leaving fellow Jamaican Yohan Blake to seal an unlikely title.

Bolt refused to speak to the media afterwards but has this morning released a short statement.

“Firstly I would like to congratulate my team-mate Yohan Blake and the other athletes who won the medals,” he says.

“However, I have to move on now as there is no point to dwell on the past. I have a few days to refocus and get ready for the 200m on Friday.

“After this I have the 4x100m and a few other races before the end of the season. I know that I am now in good shape and will focus on running well in the 200m.

“Thanks to all the people who sent me good wishes and I will try my best to make you proud in the 200m.”



