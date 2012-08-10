USAIN BOLT: 'I'm Now A Legend. I'm Also The Greatest Athlete To Live'

Photo: BBC

Usain Bolt became the first man to ever repeat as gold medalist in the 100m and 200m at the Olympics today.The victory puts him in the discussion for the greatest Olympian ever. But in Bolt’s mind, the debate is already over.



Here’s what he told the NYT:

“It’s what I came here to do. I’m now a legend. I’m also the greatest athlete to live.”

Bolt rubs some people the wrong way with his general cockiness and showmanship. And for those people, this quote will surely come off arrogant.

But for the rest of us, these quotes will just add to the myth of Bolt — one of the most joyful, self-confident athletes you’ll ever see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.