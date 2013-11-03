Usain Bolt Ate 1,000 McNuggets At The Beijing Olympics Because He Didn't Like Chinese Food

Diet is becoming an obsession among elite athletes.

Novak Djokovic, for example, credited his rise to the top of men’s tennis to his new gluten-free diet. Kobe Bryant also has a strict diet to give him an edge at an age when his athleticism is declining.

Usain Bolt is not like most athletes.

In his new book, Bolt says he ate 1,000 McDonald’s chicken McNuggets during his time at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

That’s not hyperbole, it’s a mathematical estimate. Here’s an excerpt from the NY Post:

“At first I ate a box of 20 for lunch, then another for dinner. The next day I had two boxes for breakfast, one for lunch and then another couple in the evening. I even grabbed some fries and an apple pie to go with it.”

He estimates that he ate five 20-piece boxes a day for 10 days, all because he found Chinese food “odd.”

Bolt won three gold medals in one of the most electrifying Olympics performances ever, so clearly the chicken nuggets didn’t hurt.

