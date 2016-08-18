Usain Bolt and top rival were so dominant in a race that they laughed across the finish line together

Neither Usain Bolt nor Canada’s Andre de Grasse were sweating the competition in the 200-meter semfinal at the Rio Olympics.

Paired next to each other Bolt, as he is wont to do, steadily built a big lead during the race with De Grasse hanging around second.

Then, as Bolt is also wont to do, he slowed down, seemingly taunting opponents while also keeping some gas left in the tank.

That’s when De Grasse surged, pushing Bolt for first, though Bolt ultimately won by a hair. With the two top sprinters qualifying for the finals, Bolt and De Grasse were so comfortable that they made eyes at each other and laughed across the finish line.

Note the distance of the runners behind them. They laughed as they crossed the finish line, too.

And Bolt had to lecture De Grasse for trying to sneak up on him and take first place.

We’ll see if things are so friendly in Thursday’s 200m final. Thus far, Bolt hasn’t given much reason to doubt that he wouldn’t beat De Grasse if he runs hard the entire race.

