Usain Bolt Wins Gold In 200 Meters

Photo: BBC

Usain Bolt won his second gold medal in London by winning the 200-meters Thursday with a time of 19.32.Bolt was the favourite coming into the race and edged out Jamaican teammates Yohan Blake (19.44) and Warren Weir (19.84).



The Jamaican medal sweep left American Wallace Spearmon in fourth place.

We covered the race before and after with screen shots and updates.

Scroll from the bottom up to see how it all went down.

Jamaica took all there medals in the 200-meters. Here’s how it shook out:

Usain Bolt 19.32 Jamaica Yohan Blake 19.44 Jamaica Warren Weir 19.84 Jamaica Wallace Spearmon 19.90 USA

Probably the image of the night: Bolt quieting everyone down because he’s already won

Photo: BBC

This is how much of a blur Bolt was to those who were there to see the race. Incredible

Photo: @CharlesRobinson

How about taking a photographer’s camera?

Photo: BBC via Mocksession

In typical Bolt fashion he started looking at the clock to see if he had a record-setting time well before his run was even over

Photo: BBC

4:04 PM: Bolt and Blake celebrate with spectators

Photo: BBC

4:00 PM: Celebrating with the Jamaican flag

Photo: BBC

3:58 PM: Bolt takes gold with a time of 19.32, edging out Yohan Blake

Photo: BBC

3:56 PM: Can American Wallace Spearmon medal?

Photo: BBC

3:55 PM: Now he’s ready to go

Photo: BBC

3:54 PM: BBC announcers say the wind is coming at the runners face, which means it’ll be at their backs when they hit the race’s home stretch

3:52 PM: Bolt is goofing off and chatting up with a young race volunteer

Photo: BBC

3:50 PM: Yohan Blake is focused on the task at hand

Photo: BBC

3:49 PM: Bolt is as relaxed as can be, with his Puma “Usain Bolt” fitted cap on backwards

Photo: BBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.