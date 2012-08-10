Usain Bolt Wins Gold In 200 Meters

Lorenzo Arguello
Usain Bolt 200 meters gold medal

Photo: BBC

Usain Bolt won his second gold medal in London by winning the 200-meters Thursday with a time of 19.32.Bolt was the favourite coming into the race and edged out Jamaican teammates Yohan Blake (19.44) and Warren Weir (19.84).

The Jamaican medal sweep left American Wallace Spearmon in fourth place.

We covered the race before and after with screen shots and updates.

Scroll from the bottom up to see how it all went down.

Jamaica took all there medals in the 200-meters. Here’s how it shook out:

  1. Usain Bolt               19.32     Jamaica
  2. Yohan Blake            19.44     Jamaica
  3. Warren Weir             19.84     Jamaica
  4. Wallace Spearmon   19.90     USA

Probably the image of the night: Bolt quieting everyone down because he’s already won

Usain Bolt 200 meters

Photo: BBC

This is how much of a blur Bolt was to those who were there to see the race. Incredible

Usain Bolt 200 meters

Photo: @CharlesRobinson

How about taking a photographer’s camera?

Usain Bolt 200 meters

Photo: BBC via Mocksession

In typical Bolt fashion he started looking at the clock to see if he had a record-setting time well before his run was even over

Usain Bolt 200 meters

Photo: BBC

4:04 PM: Bolt and Blake celebrate with spectators

Usain Bolt 200 meters

Photo: BBC

4:00 PM: Celebrating with the Jamaican flag

Usain Bolt 200 meters

Photo: BBC

3:58 PM: Bolt takes gold with a time of 19.32, edging out Yohan Blake

Usain Bolt 200 meters

Photo: BBC

3:56 PM: Can American Wallace Spearmon medal?

Wallace Spearman USA 200 meters

Photo: BBC

3:55 PM: Now he’s ready to go

Usain Bolt 200 meters

Photo: BBC

3:54 PM: BBC announcers say the wind is coming at the runners face, which means it’ll be at their backs when they hit the race’s home stretch

3:52 PM: Bolt is goofing off and chatting up with a young race volunteer

Usain Bolt 200 meters

Photo: BBC

3:50 PM: Yohan Blake is focused on the task at hand

Yohan Blake 200 meters

Photo: BBC

3:49 PM: Bolt is as relaxed as can be, with his Puma “Usain Bolt” fitted cap on backwards

Usain Bolt 200 meters

Photo: BBC

