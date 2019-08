Olympic champion Usain Bolt blazed ahead of his opponents, including US sprinter Justin Gatlin, to win the 200 meters race at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

The 29-year-old Jamaican also took a tumble after a cameraman on a Segway crashed into him.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Video courtesy of Reuters.

