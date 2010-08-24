“Would you rather be a king or be rich?”



“If they answer, ‘king,’ I have learned to not invest in them,” a venture capitalist told me.

He meant that founders worth investing in understand and are committed to starting, building, and exiting a business with money in their pocket for their next one.

They are less likely to mess up a company’s success than someone who runs a company like it’s their kingdom.

That VC has also learned to stay away from “one trick pony” entrepreneurs. Sound like anyone you know?

Had a terrific idea with which they achieved initial success, but haven’t been able to get beyond that or duplicate it. Shows underlying anxiety about being a possible “one trick pony;” they are frenetic, unfocused and embellish the heck out of their success trying to attract more business and investors. Keep changing their mind about what the company should focus on so employees never know what to do from week to week. Show their anxieties and fear of failing by continually agitating, spinning and throwing their people under the bus. Do not mean to hurt or upset anyone, but their fear of failure is ever present and drives them to act poorly. Instead of setting highly talented people in their organisation up to succeed, set them up to fail. Often look for outside saviors/rescuers instead of utilising the untapped skills and talents of their people. Because they can’t stand conflict, they delay getting rid of people who will never be a good fit for the company. Hire outside consultants and advisors, but rarely follow their advice. Maintaining a positive cash flow keeps them in crisis mode.

This post originally appeared on Mark Goulston’s website and is republished here with permission.

