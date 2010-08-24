“Would you rather be a king or be rich?”
“If they answer, ‘king,’ I have learned to not invest in them,” a venture capitalist told me.
He meant that founders worth investing in understand and are committed to starting, building, and exiting a business with money in their pocket for their next one.
They are less likely to mess up a company’s success than someone who runs a company like it’s their kingdom.
That VC has also learned to stay away from “one trick pony” entrepreneurs. Sound like anyone you know?
- Had a terrific idea with which they achieved initial success, but haven’t been able to get beyond that or duplicate it.
- Shows underlying anxiety about being a possible “one trick pony;” they are frenetic, unfocused and embellish the heck out of their success trying to attract more business and investors.
- Keep changing their mind about what the company should focus on so employees never know what to do from week to week.
- Show their anxieties and fear of failing by continually agitating, spinning and throwing their people under the bus.
- Do not mean to hurt or upset anyone, but their fear of failure is ever present and drives them to act poorly.
- Instead of setting highly talented people in their organisation up to succeed, set them up to fail.
- Often look for outside saviors/rescuers instead of utilising the untapped skills and talents of their people.
- Because they can’t stand conflict, they delay getting rid of people who will never be a good fit for the company.
- Hire outside consultants and advisors, but rarely follow their advice.
- Maintaining a positive cash flow keeps them in crisis mode.
This post originally appeared on Mark Goulston’s website and is republished here with permission.
