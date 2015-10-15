The financial services group that serves the US military is backing a fintech startup

US Army Photo Startup Roostify is getting the big guns behind its newest venture round.

USAA, the financial services group that serves the US military and their families, is investing in Roostify, the online mortgage processing startup.

Roostify is a Burlingame, California-based startup that aims to streamline the home loan application and closing process. The start-up was co-founded by former Googler Harry Cheung.

CEO Rajesh Bhat told Business Insider in August that it would

triple headcount in 2016, and that it would be adding some familiar faces to its investor roster.

Colchis Capital, a West Coast venture firm, is also investing in Roostify.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.