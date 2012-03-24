USA VS CANADA: Watch These Soldiers Duke It Out In A Game Of Tug Of War

The 31 Canadian Brigade Group was about to be shipped out of Camp Atterbury, Indiana when they spotted a bunch of US National Guard soldiers playing a unique version of tug of war.



Master Corporal John Celestino stepped up and challenged them. Captain Tristan Hatfield of the 31CBG shot a video and they posted it on YouTube.

USA on the right, Canada on the left:

