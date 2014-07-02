USA Hype Video Will Get You Seriously Pumped For The Belgium Game

The U.S. men’s national team plays Belgium in the Round of 16 of the World Cup at 4:00 p.m. EST. You’ve probably heard by now, but the Americans defied the odds to advance out of their challenging group, but again find themselves playing the role of underdog against a young and gifted Belgian team. The U.S. hasn’t advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup since 2002, but could break the 12-year drought today.

In case you’re still not geared up for the game, this video should help. It’s got all the makings of a good pump-up video: music from Explosions in the Sky, a motivational speech voice-over, goals, and fan freakouts. It’s guaranteed to give you chills.

(h/t Deadspin)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.