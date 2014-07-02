USA Hype Video Will Get You Seriously Pumped For The Belgium Game

Emmett Knowlton
Clint DempseyGetty Images

The U.S. men’s national team plays Belgium in the Round of 16 of the World Cup at 4:00 p.m. EST. You’ve probably heard by now, but the Americans defied the odds to advance out of their challenging group, but again find themselves playing the role of underdog against a young and gifted Belgian team. The U.S. hasn’t advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup since 2002, but could break the 12-year drought today.

In case you’re still not geared up for the game, this video should help. It’s got all the makings of a good pump-up video: music from Explosions in the Sky, a motivational speech voice-over, goals, and fan freakouts. It’s guaranteed to give you chills.

(h/t Deadspin)

