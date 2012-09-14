Here's A Preview Of USA Today's Stylish New Redesign

Photo: USA Today

This Friday, USA Today will begin distributing the completely, redesigned print version of its newspaper. For the first time since its inception, the 30-year-old publication has entirely overhauled the creative of both the print and web versions of the newspaper.Go directly to the new look >



In tribute to the paper’s original launch date, September 15, 1982, the beta version of the website will launch this Saturday, September 15th, and the full website launch is scheduled for later this Fall.

The fresh, vibrant look, and seamless, interactive interface of the website is intended to function like a smartphone or tablet app, and has been a central focus of the redesign.

The windows will “swipe” from left to right, AdAge reported, and “when a visitor clicks on an article from the home page or a section front, the story bleeds to the front of the screen, and the underlying page stays. Readers will click arrows to the left and right of stories to get to new articles.” USA Today’s future objective from an advertising perspective then is that after a few clicks, the reader will be introduced to a full page (screen) ad.

The print version is also characterised by a more colourful look, such as “pull out” quotes in bright shades, and content that is more relevant to everyday Americas, such as a listing of the top t.v. shows on the internet, and a stock index that will display market moves based on retail investors.

In an article posted today by USA Today, Kramer went on to explain:

We are making a real investment in USA TODAY, and putting a major focus on reinvigorating the value of print media while introducing new digital products. We want to provide our readers with a unique perspective and relevant context on a full range of issues, across all mediums. We are revolutionizing the way we cover and distribute the news in relevant ways that inform and entertain our readers.

With this in mind, the new look will rely heavily on large photos and a casual tone in its storytelling to keep readers engaged, and advertisers interested. “I think the full-page digital ad will be the primary one of the future,” Larry Kramer, USA Today’s president and publisher, told AdAge.

