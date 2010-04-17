USA TODAY's iPad App Goes Under Subscription July 4, Execs 'Still Evaluating' Price

USA TODAY’s iPad app will go under a subscription model on July 4.



Executives at the newspaper’s parent company, Gannett Inc. (GCI), said they are still determining pricing. They want to keep testing the app and evaluating user experience.

The app is currently sponsored by Courtyard Marriott and has been downloaded 175,000 times, coming in at No. 4 in the iTunes store, Gannett CEO Craig Dubow said during their first quarter earnings call.

“We’re excited by it,” Dubow said on the call.

But he warned that the company is still evaluating the trends.

“Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, two weeks is not much time to evaluate a trend,” he added.

Dubow added that he hopes “Apple’s supply issue” iPads doesn’t “slow anything down.”

Dubow added that Kindle simply doesn’t hold up to the iPad’s functionality. “That’s a whole different environment,” he said. “Without the real beauty, I don’t think it has the traction by any means that we have on the other side.”

Here’s a demo of their app:



