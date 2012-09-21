Check Out These USA Today Homepage Design Concepts That Didn't Make The Cut

Payne says an early layout for the sports page injected too much colour into the page.

Photo: Courtesy of USA Today

USA Today unveiled its massive redesign last week, changing not only its paper format, but extending the makeover to both its website and well-known logo.The transition marks the 30-year anniversary of the Gannett-owned paper which launched in September 1982.



While we’re fans of the simple design (it reminds us of scrolling through an app on the iPad), it took a year for the team to complete the redesign – or reimagination, as USA Today coins it.

Gannett’s Chief Digital Officer David Payne has overseen the site redesign from the beginning. He shared some early concept designs of the restructure showing exactly how the site transitioned into the 21st century.

Payne said the redesign focused on three big ideas. “Give people what they want when they request a story, separate advertising from content, [and] create a horizontal navigation experience.”

Though you can still access the old site at the moment, the full launch of the Beta will take place September 29th.

Until then, enjoy the old site (or continue scouring the Beta site) and take a look at how the site could have looked.

