Why USA Today Is Not 'Comfortable' Charging For Digital Access

In a time when prestigious brands like the New York Times are having trouble creating a paid subscription model that is sustainable, USA Today publisher and MarketWatch founder Larry Kramer, says his paper is not ready to charge its readers for online access.



Kramer, who took over as publisher earlier this year, says he he’s wants to distinguish USA Today’s coverage from it’s competitors before setting up a paywall.

He also thinks there may be a way to package USA Today with the local Gannett papers (USA Today is part of Gannett), in hopes of finding a pay model that works.

Kramer explained his logic to Washington Post Chairman & CEO Don Graham at our IGNITION conference last week.

Watch the video below to hear what he had to say.

