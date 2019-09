CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla has a very interesting observation in a tweet: “Market rally getting bigger and bigger play.”



He points to the latest cover of USA Today, which has one of the bigger front page splashes about the stock bull market we can recall seeing in a long while.

Via Newseum, here’s the whole thing:

