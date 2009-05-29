- The military plans to overhaul its “cyberspace” command [NYT]
- Here come a bunch of MySpace and Facebook phones [WSJ]
- Facebook Fund turns into a full-fledged startup incubator [PaidContent]
- Newspaper execs meet in secret, plot to charge online [PaidContent]
- The casual gaming war is on! Playdom poaches Zynga exec [PaidContent]
- Bartz and Ballmer meet, discuss search deal [BoomTown]
- Former top Facebook engineers join to start AlmaNetworks [Inside Facebook]
- USA Today cuts ad staff [Media Bistro]
- NYT.com gets creative with ad units [Forbes]
- Al Roker tweets about jury selection, gets in trouble [NYP]
- Woz loves Bing [Tech Ticker]
