USA Today Cuts Ad Staff

Nicholas Carlson
  • The military plans to overhaul its “cyberspace” command [NYT]
  • Here come a bunch of MySpace and Facebook phones [WSJ]
  • Facebook Fund turns into a full-fledged startup incubator [PaidContent]
  • Newspaper execs meet in secret, plot to charge online [PaidContent]
  • The casual gaming war is on! Playdom poaches Zynga exec [PaidContent]
  • Bartz and Ballmer meet, discuss search deal [BoomTown]
  • Former top Facebook engineers join to start AlmaNetworks [Inside Facebook]
  • USA Today cuts ad staff [Media Bistro]
  • NYT.com gets creative with ad units [Forbes]
  • Al Roker tweets about jury selection, gets in trouble [NYP]
  • Woz loves Bing [Tech Ticker]

