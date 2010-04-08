USA Today Boasts Over 115,000 iPad App Downloads

Earlier we remarked how no companies were bragging about how many iPad app downloads they’ve had so far because the numbers were so small. With only a few hundred thousand iPads out there, only a handful of developers are lucky to have app downloads even in the tens of thousands so far.



But USA Today has been one of the winners, and it just tweeted at us to announce that it has had more than 115,000 copies of its app downloaded so far, making it the top news app.

That is impressive! (Though obviously nothing that would save a declining newspaper business.)

And it suggests that the other free apps that have hovered around it (and especially above it) in popularity have more than 100,000 downloads as well — perhaps closer 200,000. These include Netflix, ABC, and the Weather Channel.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the NYT, NPR, and WSJ apps each had around 100,000 downloads, too. And the free ‘Adobe Ideas’ drawing app.

Maybe the ridiculous Segway advertising the USA Today app outside the Apple Store in New York last Saturday helped after all. Well, maybe not.

