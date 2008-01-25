USA Today Acquires BNQT.com (GCI)

USA Today has purchased Banquet, which owns “action sports” website BNQT.com, and Cold War Collective, an “action sports” advertising network. Terms weren’t discolosed, but this shouldn’t be a big dollar deal: BNQT is fledgling, and the company says Cold War Collective reaches just a million uniques a month.

Another reason this deal underwhelms: At least one of us (guess!) has been skateboarding for over 11 years now, and we’ve never heard of this site. We get our skateboarding info from Crailtap or Thrasher.

