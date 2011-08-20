Secessionists Seek To Balkanize America

History: Texas is one of three states (along with Hawaii and Vermont) that have ever tasted the glory of nationhood, and the state still prides itself on its independent ethos. Their tourism slogan, 'Texas, its like a whole other country,' says it all.

Texas was an independent nation for about a decade before it was annexed to the United States. Then not long after statehood, Texas, along with the rest of the South, seceded. A sizable number of Texans still question the legality of the annexation. There is a good number of groups advocating secession; one is even printing Texan currency.

Governor and presidential candidate Rick Perry, even flirted with the idea of secession at a Tea Party rally in 2009.

'We've got a great union. There's absolutely no reason to dissolve it. But if Washington continues to thumb their nose at the American people, you know, who knows what might come out of that. But Texas is a very unique place, and we're a pretty independent lot to boot.'

Viability: If any state can go it alone, it's Texas. The have already fought a few wars of their own, so they certainly have experience with foreign policy. Trade is a huge part of their economy as well. They already export more than any other state. If the Lone Star state were a country, it's GDP would equal that of Russia. Their economy is very diverse, with energy, agriculture, and technology (thanks NASA) leading the way.

Likelihood: Possible, but certainly not probable. Even though almost half of Texas Republicans thought it was a good idea according to a 2009 survey, a sizable majority still said Texas was better off as a state, not a country.

By their sheer size, Texans can pull more water through influencing the United States. And in addition to their influence over the federal government, their disproportionate share of the textbook market gives Texas a lot of sway over what teachers will be covering all across the country.