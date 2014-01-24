Team USA Is Wearing An Ugly Christmas Sweater During The Olympic Opening Ceremony

Let’s get it on record that we fully support this Ralph Lauren sweater that Team USA will wear during the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

It’s fantastic.

The Opening Ceremony is a parade. It’s not an opera. Athletes don’t need to be out there looking like Sherlock Holmes in a black trench coat.

Who doesn’t love a good ugly Christmas sweater?

There it is (via USA Today):

