Team USA's Opening Ceremony uniforms were just unveiled, and they're super preppy

Twitter/US Olympic Team Team USA will be rocking preppy threads from Polo Ralph Lauren during the upcoming Opening Ceremony in Rio.

The US Olympic team is heading to Rio in style.

On Friday, the new Opening Ceremony outfits, which the team will wear during the parade into Rio de Janeiro’s Maracanã Stadium on August 5, were unveiled.

Designed by Polo Ralph Lauren, the outfits are a mix of the designer’s sporty and preppy style. The athletes will be outfitted in navy blazers — complete with Ralph Lauren’s signature logo — a striped t-shirt, white denim jeans, and boat shoes, obviously in red, white, and blue.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images The US team wore berets last year.

Polo Ralph Lauren has designed outfits for both the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams since 2008.

This year’s outfits are reminiscent of those from the 2012 Opening Ceremony in London, minus the berets and white skirts for the women.

