CHART: Team USA Is Chasing Norway In The All-Time Winter Olympics Medal Count

When it comes to the all-time medal count at the Winter Olympics, Norway is king with 303 medals.

If we consider the Soviet Union’s medals as part of Russia’s overall haul, they are second overall, but do lead the way with the most gold medals (114). The United States is third in the overall medal count (254) as well as in gold medals (87).

At the other end of the spectrum, four countries have won a single medal, including Denmark, Uzbekistan, New Zealand, and Romania. Here are the 20 nations that have won at least nine medals.

Data via Sports-Reference.com

