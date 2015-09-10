Mexican TV network uses Donald Trump in amazing hype video promoting upcoming USA-Mexico soccer match

Donald Trump has caused a lot of controversy for his recent comments on immigration and the state of the United States. One Mexican television network is now using those comments to hype an upcoming soccer match and the video is amazing.

The video, via Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated, is a commercial from Mexico’s TV Azteca to promote the CONCACAF Cup matchup between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 10. The video splices highlights of soccer matches with comments from Trump, such as “when Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” and “our country is in serious trouble.”

Here is the hype video:

