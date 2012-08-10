USA Beats Japan 2-1 To Win Gold Medal In Women's Soccer

USA has won its third-straight gold medal in women’s soccer, beating Japan 2-1 in the final game at Wembley Stadium.



It’s revenge for the Americans, who lost to Japan on penalty kicks in last summer’s World Cup final.

Carli Lloyd scored both US goals, but it was controversial goalie Hope Solo who was the real hero — making a spectacular diving save in the 83rd minute to hold the 2-1 lead and win the game.

The winners:

Photo: NBCSN

Photo: NBCSN

The silver medalists:

Photo: NBCSN

We were live-blogging the game with screencaps, scroll to see those:

UPDATE (90th minute, 2-1 USA):

Only two minutes of stoppage time. USA is 120 seconds away from gold, Japan wanted more stoppage time than that.



UPDATE (88th minute, 2-1 USA):

Wambach has a free header off a corner kick but flicks it over the net. She could have ended it there.



UPDATE (87th minute, 2-1 USA):

The air has come out of this game a little after that unreal save. Japan is back in possession though, and there should be about 7 minutes of action left including stoppage time.



UPDATE (83rd minute, 2-1 USA):

Incredible save Hope Solo! A Japan forward was one on one with her and Solo went horizontal, diving left to save it. Game-saver right there.

Photo: NBCSN

UPDATE (82nd minute, 2-1 USA):

USA with a brief spell of possession. Every second they can hold it matters, but eventually Japan is going to send the entire team forward…



UPDATE (78th minute, 2-1 USA):

Hope Solo has been great tonight. But her defence looks really shaky right now. She might have to come up big here in the final minutes:

Photo: NBCSN

UPDATE (74th minute, 2-1 USA):

Chaos in the USA’s box, with another clear off the line followed by a Japan foul. Japan getting closer and closer…



UPDATE (71st minute, 2-1 USA):

A Japan free kick from a dangerous area is headed away by Wambach. USA starting to enter “hunker down” mode with 20 minutes left. Risky.