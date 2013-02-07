Here's The US Soccer Team's Starting Lineup For Today's Big World Cup Qualifier Against Honduras

Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The United States men’s national team begins its 10-game World Cup qualifying run in the historically violent city San Pedro Sula, Honduras this afternoon.Honduras is one of the better of the six remaining teams in the USA’s qualifying region.



So this will probably be a good game.

We’ll have full coverage with goals, videos, screencaps, and GIFs when the game starts at 4 p.m. eastern.

For now, he’s the USMNT’s starting lineup:

Goalie: Tim Howard (captain)

Defenders: Timmy Chandler, Geoff Cameron, Omar Gonzalez, Fabian Johnson

Midfielders: Michael Bradley, Danny Williams, Jermaine Jones, Eddie Johnson

Forwards: Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey

Gonzalez is a surprise. He made the starting 11 over long-time national team captain Carlos Bocanegra.

It’s a very offensive-minded lineup with Eddie Johnson on the wing too. The US is going for broke, it appears.

