US Olympians are freaking out over one small detail at the Olympic Village in Rio

With just eight days until the start of the Summer Olympics, athletes from around the globe are moving into Rio’s Olympic Village in droves.

But the Village is not exactly in tip-top shape. Australian athletes are living in nearby hotels after a stress test resulted in flooding and power outages, calling the housing for the Olympic teams “uninhabitable.” Over in the Dutch quarters, a small fire broke out.

Perhaps worst of all, there’s also apparently have a dearth of power outlets, a potentially huge problem in today’s technology-laden society.

According to the veritable Snapchats of American gymnasts and Olympic Village roommates Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez (as excavated by FTW) their room in Rio does not have ample outlets.

As FTW explains, a selfie of Biles and Hernandez (from Biles’ Snapchat account), also taken in their room, shows that there are outlets. But — and this is key — that selfie was taken in the living room, not the bedroom.

This is, quite honestly, a very annoying problem to have. And please, before you mock the millennials for their mobile phone addictions, try to imagine staying in a hotel for two weeks with no outlet in your bedroom.

Sometimes, life is hard. Even for Olympians.

