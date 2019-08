USA Freedom Kids opened for Donald Trump at his Florida rally on January 13, 2016. The children performed an original song by director and Trump supporter, Jeff Popick, whose 8-year-old daughter is in the group.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Original reporting by Maxwell Tani.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.