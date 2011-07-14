USA Defeats France To Reach The Women's World Cup Final

The US women’s national team defeated France 3-1 today, to advance to the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.



Our real-time updates from during the game are below, as well as video of Abby Wambach’s go-ahead goal in the 79th minute.

Abby Wambach scores the second goal of the match against France.

Photo: AP

USA-France kicks off from Mönchengladbach, Germany, in just a few minutes. (Noon, Eastern Time, to be exact). The winner goes to the championship game on Sunday.

While you’re waiting, you can re-live the miracle goal that got the US past Brazil and meet America’s greatest … er, hope … unbeatable goalie Hope Solo.

UPDATES

11:50: If you need a reason to be nervous, American fans, Solo appeared to tweak her hamstring in warmups and ESPN’s cameras caught her moving gingerly for a bit. She will start, but it’s something to lookout for.

12:05: Five minutes into the game, and not much action so far. Teams mostly feeling each other out in the opening minutes.

12:09: Goal! USA 1-0!

12:11: Lauren Cheney took a nice cross in the box from Heather O’Reilly and redirected it past the goalie for her second goal of the tournament.

22nd Minute: France keeping the action in the U.S. end for most of this first half, but hasn’t gotten any good chances at the goal yet. Solo yet to be really challenged yet.

29:00: France gets its best chance yet, but Solo comes out of the goal and gets a hand on to send it wide. France turning up the pressure now.

32:00: FRANCE HITS THE CROSSBAR. Game is nearly tied on a tough shot from out side the box by Sonia Bompastor.

38:00 Abby Wambach gets a gorgeous chance on a header from just inches away, but misses the goal mouth (on a tough angle.)

39:00: Now Wambach collides with a French defender (Bompastor) and their goalie (but misses the goal again.)

HALF

France appeared to dominate the possession and the action for most of the first-half, but still trail 1-0. U.S. only has one shot on goal, but they made it count. Should be an entertaining second half.

55:00: GOAL! FRANCE GET THE equaliser!

55:00: Bompastor sent a crossing pass into the box for Gaëtane Thiney, who attempted a header. Solo was defending against the redirect, but when Thiney missed, the ball skipped past both of them and off the far post and in.

64:00 Megan Rapinoe, one of the heroes of the Brazil match, checks in a sub.

69:00 Alex Morgan gets a rebound, point blank, and shoots it right into the goalie’s gut. But she was called offsides (questionably) so it would have counted anyway.

74:00: Peter Hirdt of Elias Sports Bureau tweets: “The [US] WNT has never lost a competitive match—that is, excluding friendlies—in which it led at halftime (134-0-9).”

79:00: ABBY WAMBACH STRIKES AGAIN. Another perfect pass, another brilliant header and the US leads 2-1.

81:00 GOAL! USA LEADS 3-1. Alex Morgan may have finished off France with a nice breakaway.

87:00: French goalie Berangere Sapowicz saves what should have been the fourth goal.

90:00: IT’S OVER! USA wins 3-1 and will face the winner of Japan-Sweden in Sunday’s Final.

BONUS: Here’s a video Abby Wambach’s decisive goal.

