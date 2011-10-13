Ecuador Invaded New Jersey Last Night And Handed The U.S. Soccer Team Another Loss

Photo: Tony Manfred

The next World Cup is three years away, but the international soccer schedule is still filled with big time qualifiers and friendlies.These games aren’t important enough to garner mainstream attention.



So do they bring out the same pageantry and passion we see every four years at the World Cup?

The United States played Ecuador in a friendly last night outside Newark, New Jersey.

We went to the game to see how deep the passion ran.

What we found was a ton of American and Ecuadorian diehards who treated the game like any big international match.

