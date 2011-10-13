Ecuador Invaded New Jersey Last Night And Handed The U.S. Soccer Team Another Loss

Photo: Tony Manfred
The next World Cup is three years away, but the international soccer schedule is still filled with big time qualifiers and friendlies.These games aren’t important enough to garner mainstream attention.
So do they bring out the same pageantry and passion we see every four years at the World Cup?
The United States played Ecuador in a friendly last night outside Newark, New Jersey.
We went to the game to see how deep the passion ran.
What we found was a ton of American and Ecuadorian diehards who treated the game like any big international match.
On the walk to the stadium, we go past all sorts of vendors. Nothing like a churro out of a plastic box
Some rich bankers who want to avoid #OccupyWallStreet traveled down in a limo to tailgate ... at least we think that's who they are
Oh hey, it's one of Sports Page's favourite women's soccer players Alex Morgan. There's no Hope Solo to speak of though
Now we got some crowd support. Here's the guys from outside waving a huge American flag during the anthem
Nice iPhone, Ecuador guy, too bad iOS 5 wasn't out yet so you couldn't share the pics with your iPad and MacBook yet
The game is a bit of a snoozer. But when Ecuador ends up scoring in the 80th minute, the crowd goes nuts
Jurgen liked what he saw from a few players, but was disappointed with the result. He's now won just one game since becoming coach this summer
