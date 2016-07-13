Ryan Phillippe's new TV show 'Shooter' is being delayed after the Dallas sniper attack

Dean Buscher/USA Network Ryan Phillippe, left, and Omar Epps on USA Network’s ‘Shooter.’

The premiere of Ryan Phillippe’s new sniper drama, “Shooter,” is being pushed to a later date by USA Network in the wake of the recent Dallas sniper attack.

“In light of recent tragic events and out of respect for the victims, their families, and our viewers, we have decided to postpone the premiere date for the upcoming USA Network series ‘Shooter’ to July 26,” a network spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Monday.

Originally, the television adaptation of Mark Wahlberg’s 2007 film of the same name was set to debut on Tuesday, July 19.

The drama stars Phillippe (also a producer) as Bob Lee Swagger, a highly decorated ex-Marine sniper who is coaxed back into action after he learns about a plot to kill the president. Omar Epps stars as his former commanding officer, who brings Swagger into a vast operation that has connections to his past service.

Wahlberg serves as an executive producer on the adaptation of his film, which grossed $96 million at the worldwide box office.

Five police officers were killed and nine others, including two civilians, were wounded in the Dallas shooting by military veteran Micah Xavier Johnson.

Last August, USA pushed back the season finale of “Mr. Robot” because it contained a scene that was similar to a Virginia shooting, in which a gunman killed a reporter and her cameraman during a live interview.

The delay of “Shooter” also follows last month’s decision by TNT to delay the season premieres of “The Last Ship” and “Murder in the First” after the Orlando nightclub shooting.

