DOS A CERO: USA Beats Mexico 2-0 Again, Qualifies For The 2014 World Cup

The U.S. men’s national team is going to the 2014 World Cup after beating Mexico tonight in Columbus, Ohio.

The final score was 2-0 (“dos a cero,” in Spanish), which is becoming a freakishly common scoreline in this rivalry.

The United States has now beaten Mexico 2-0 in qualifying in four-straight World Cup cycles, starting in 2001. They also won 2-0 in the knockout stages of the 2002 World Cup — perhaps the biggest game these two teams have ever played.

The U.S. was guaranteed a place in Brazil after Honduras tied Panama 1-1.

After a snoozefest of a first half, Eddie Johnson got the opener off a corner right after halftime (via USA Today):

Landon Donovan, who played through an eye infection, sealed it off a beautiful cross from Mix Diskerud (via SB Nation):

With the result, it looks like Mexico will finish the qualifying round in the fourth place, and have to play a one-game playoff against New Zealand to make it to Brazil.

