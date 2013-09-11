DOS A CERO: USA Beats Mexico 2-0 Again, Qualifies For The 2014 World Cup

Tony Manfred
Landon donovan scores goal usa mexicoAP

The U.S. men’s national team is going to the 2014 World Cup after beating Mexico tonight in Columbus, Ohio.

The final score was 2-0 (“dos a cero,” in Spanish), which is becoming a freakishly common scoreline in this rivalry.

The United States has now beaten Mexico 2-0 in qualifying in four-straight World Cup cycles, starting in 2001. They also won 2-0 in the knockout stages of the 2002 World Cup — perhaps the biggest game these two teams have ever played.

The U.S. was guaranteed a place in Brazil after Honduras tied Panama 1-1.

After a snoozefest of a first half, Eddie Johnson got the opener off a corner right after halftime (via USA Today):

Eddie johnson goalUSA Today

Landon Donovan, who played through an eye infection, sealed it off a beautiful cross from Mix Diskerud (via SB Nation):

Landon donovan goalSB Nation

With the result, it looks like Mexico will finish the qualifying round in the fourth place, and have to play a one-game playoff against New Zealand to make it to Brazil.

