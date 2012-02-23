Here Are The Ugly Superman Uniforms That The USA Basketball Team Will Wear At The Olympics

Tony Manfred
usa basketball olympics uniforms

Photo: Nike, Inc.

Nike released the uniforms for the 2012 USA Olympic basketball team yesterday.And rejoice, comic book fans, because the Dream Team has incorporated some Superman iconography into its logo.

We’re not such big fans of the severe “USA” pyramid in the middle of the uniform. Or the big, fat “S” on the chest.

But at least the shoes are sick.

Here's the logo up close. A little too angular for our liking

The shoes are amazing though

Detail on the shorts

The women's team unis are almost identical

Here's the padding that the players will wear under the uniforms

Players can pass as hard as they possibly can in these things

The jersey is made of 96% recycled polyester...

... Which is good for dunking

More uniforms

Check Out The Wild Stormtrooper Uniforms Oregon Wore At The Rose Bowl >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.