Here Are The Ugly Superman Uniforms That The USA Basketball Team Will Wear At The Olympics

Photo: Nike, Inc.

Nike released the uniforms for the 2012 USA Olympic basketball team yesterday.And rejoice, comic book fans, because the Dream Team has incorporated some Superman iconography into its logo.



We’re not such big fans of the severe “USA” pyramid in the middle of the uniform. Or the big, fat “S” on the chest.

But at least the shoes are sick.

