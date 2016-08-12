Nobody is a bigger fan of the USA swim team than the USA basketball team

usabasketball/instagram The Men’s US basketball team rooted on Michael Phelps and other swimmers in Rio.

Everyone currently has their eyes on the US swim team right now, which consists of superstars like Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, and Katie Ledecky.

But they have no bigger fans than the Team USA basketball all-stars.

The basketball team recently had the day off before facing off against Australia. The lineup, which included NBA stars Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kyle Lowry, and DeMarcus Cousins, all headed over to the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro to support America’s best swimmers:



The two teams met up after, and the basketball players could not be more proud of the swimmers’ huge victory:



The players also couldn’t help posting their own photos and videos. Cousins said that he “witnessed greatness”:



Kevin Durant and Katie Ledecky bonded as fellow Washington, DC, natives:



Lowry, meanwhile, got a rare, from-the-bleachers shot of Phelps leaving the pool to a roaring crowd:



Their fandom is a tradition. The basketball team previously showed up to watch swimming at the London 2012 Olympics as well.

Hopefully as a show of support we’ll also see Phelps and Lochte show up at the next basketball game together on Friday, August 12, when they play against Serbia.

