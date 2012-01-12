Here Are The 19 NBA Stars Vying For A Spot On This Summer's USA Olympic Team

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The 2012 Olympic basketball tournament is just six months away.And if last night’s awesome showdown between USA’s Derrick Rose and Spain’s Ricky Rubio is any indication, it’s going to be must-watch stuff.



Chris Sheridan got a hold of the full, 19-man USA roster yesterday. Here it is:

Guards: Chauncey Billups, Kobe Bryant, Eric Gordon, Chris Paul, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook, Deron Williams

Forwards: Andre Iguodala, LaMarcus Aldridge, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, LeBron James, Kevin Love, Lamar Odom

centres: Tyson Chandler, Dwight Howard

Team USA will have to trim this roster to 12 player before the tournament gets underway in July.

Here’s our dream roster right now:

G: Bryant, Rose, Wade, Paul, Gordon

F: Iguodala, Anthony, Durant, James, Love, Odom

C: Howard

Thoughts?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.