USA Basketball Superstars Are Having An Awesome Time Prepping For London

Lorenzo Arguello
Chris Paul, Tyson Chandler prank sleeping Carmelo Anthony

Photo: @kevinlove

Every four years Team USA brings together a few of the world’s best basketball players for a chance to win a gold medal.And although some of these guys get together every year for the NBA All-Star game their time together in preparation for and during the Olympics is different.

These superstars spend weeks together, not just a few days, providing for some rather candid moments.

Luckily, they’ve been sharing their experience on Twitter and Instagram.

At Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Having dinner. Who's the woman on the bottom right?

And his OKC Thunder teammate James Harden

At Johnny Rockets

Someone looks content

Uhhh, whoever is in charge of figuring out where players should stand during photo shoots thinks Kevin Love has Chris Bosh's old hair cut

Strike the pose in Barcelona

Missing the NBA?

