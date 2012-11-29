Half Of Young Adults With HIV Have No Idea They're Infected

Photo: AP

More than half of US youths who are infected with HIV don’t even know it, the US centres for Disease Control and Prevention announced today.The CDC report has a number of disturbing statistics about AIDS in the US.



Young people ages 13 to 24 account for 26 per cent of all new HIV infections, according to the CDC.

“Given everything we know about HIV and how to prevent it in 30 years of fighting the disease, it’s just unacceptable that young people are becoming infected at such high rates,” CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden told Reuters.

More from GlobalPost: When the BRICs Crumble

Of the 12,200 new HIV infections that occurred in 2010 in that young age group, 72 per cent were in young men who had sex with other men, CBS reported.

And a total of 60 per cent of the people infected in that age group don’t know that they have the disease.

The infection rate among young people is considered alarming by medical professionals, HealthDay reported. It comes as the HIV infection rate among Americans in older age groups has actually declined.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.