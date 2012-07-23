The US Government Has Never Borrowed This Cheaply

The trading week has started and it’s risk off. Markets in Asia and Europe are getting slammed on renewed fears that Greece and Spain may not meet its debt obligations.



This has sent investors and traders into low-risk asset classes like US Treasury securities. The US 10-year Treasury note yield sank to 1.40% earlier today.

Here’s chart of the 10-year note from Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett. It shows that the borrowing costs have never been this low.

Photo: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

SEE ALSO: How The Markets Reacted To 13 Mega Disasters In US History >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.