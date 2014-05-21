The Players On The US World Cup Team Make Radically Different Salaries

Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl has a good breakdown of the bonus money players get for making the U.S. World Cup team.

The 23 players that make the final World Cup team will get $US76,000 each from U.S. Soccer, and more as they advance further in the tournament (Wahl reports that they’d get $US400,000 each for a quarterfinal run).

Is that a lot or a little?

It depends on the player.

There are 15 MLS players on the U.S. preliminary 30-man World Cup roster. Because of MLS’s salary structure — where a handful of “designated players” make seven-figure salaries and everyone else makes much less — the World Cup bonus money means different things to different players.

The highest-paid MLS player on the team, Clint Dempsey, makes $US6.7 million per year from the Seattle Sounders. That World Cup bonus money isn’t a life-changer.

The lowest-paid MLS player on the team, DeAndre Yedlin, makes $US92,000 a year from the same team. If he makes the World Cup team, that bonus would nearly double his annual income.

Take a look at the inequality among the MLS players on the current U.S. men’s national team roster:

World Cup bonus money is nothing to Dempsey, Michael Bradley, and Landon Donovan:

It’s everything to Nick Rimando, Matt Besler, and Yedlin:

