Nike Releases The Jersey That The US Will Wear At The World Cup

The new United States men’s national team jersey is out.

Nike released photos of the 2014 home uniform that the USMNT will wear at the World Cup in Brazil.

It’s white with a light grey pinstripe. There’s also a collar with red trim. The swoosh and the crest feature a lighter shade of blue than we’ve seen in past years.

It’s pretty sleek. We like it, although it’s kind of tough to top the red-and-white stripped home shirt the team wore in 2013.

Thoughts?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.