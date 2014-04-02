Nike Unveiled The US Soccer Team's Away Jersey For The World Cup, And People Think It Looks Like A Popsicle

Nike has released the away kit that the U.S. men’s national team will wear during the World Cup in Brazil in a few weeks.

It’s predominantly red (which is unusual for the USMNT), with white and blue stripes at the chest and shoulders.

A lot of people on the Internet don’t like it. They think the top looks like a popsicle, specifically a Bomb Pop.

Darren Rovell of ESPN put the photos side-by-side:

Side by side of US World Cup away kit & Firecracker pop pic.twitter.com/2Xi8RBdnoO (via @JeffDLowe)

— darren rovell (@darrenrovell) April 1, 2014

We’re kind of into it, though.

It has colours, at least, which the home kit sorely lacks:

