US Women's Soccer Team Hitched A Ride With Fans After Team Bus Broke Down

The U.S. soccer team just finished a practice session at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida when they were told the team bus had broken down and needed to be repaired before they could leave.

The team was preparing to face Brazil in an exhibition game on Sunday.

Rather than wait for the bus to get fixed, some players decided to try and hitchhike back to the hotel. As you can see these lucky fans had no problem carpooling with soccer stars Alex Morgan, Hope Solo, Abby Wambach, and Sydney Leroux:

Our bus broke down at the stadium. Option A: Hitchhike with fans. Option B: Wait. What do you think we did? pic.twitter.com/ntqwBIVHFp

— Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) November 9, 2013

Hey @CarleyPainter thanks to you all for the ride home today buddy. Hopefully I’ll be able to return the favour someday!!

— Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) November 9, 2013

The U.S ended up beating Brazil by a score of 4-1 the following day to remain unbeaten in 2013:

