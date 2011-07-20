Sunday’s World Cup Loss Could Cost The U.S. Women $10 Million

Photo: Nike

If Hope Solo, Abby Wambach, and the rest of the U.S. women’s national team had held their 2-1 lead over Japan until the final whistle, they’d be $10 million richer.Had they won, both Solo and Wambach would garner $4 million a year in endorsements, and the rest of the team would earn an additional $2 million, sports marketing experts told Advertising Age yesterday.



But it could have been worse for the players. The team’s epic comeback over Brazil sparked an surge in interest that might carry over to endorsements, regardless of Sunday’s outcome.

From Ad Age:

“Yeah, the defeat cost the U.S. women some heavy endorsement dollars, but I don’t think it’s a total loss,” said Bob Dorfman, exec VP-executive creative director at San Francisco-based Baker Street Partners and an expert in sports marketing. “The final was an epic match, it likely drew a huge audience, and it made household names of Wambach, Solo and [Alex] Morgan.”

