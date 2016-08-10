The US women's gymnastics team just obliterated the competition like never before to win a gold medal

The US women’s gymnastics team made the team gymnastics final a race for silver.

After a dominant qualifying heat on Sunday, the US women once again flattened competition en route to an easy gold medal at the team final.

The US finished with a score of 184.897 — eight points better than second-place China. As SB Nation’s Rodger Sherman pointed out, the gap between the US and second-place China was wider than the gap between China and last-place Brazil.

The team finished with a bang on the floor. 16-year-old Laurie Hernandez kicked things off with a wink at the judges before scoring a 14.8, the best of the day, in one of the biggest routines of her life. It was just the beginning. Aly Raisman then followed it up with a nearly flawless routine for a 15.3.

It didn’t seem like it could be topped, but then Simone Biles, with the gold all but wrapped up (she needed just an eight to seal the gold) came out and put on a show. She scored a 15.8. Incredible.

Amazingly, USA’s dominance came after a somewhat disappointing balance beam performance. Biles stood out, as early on, she twice wobbled on the four-inch beam. She finished with a 15.3. The gymnastics world was taken back by this show of humanity by Biles.

Simone Biles completes beam routine with slight glitch. So weird to see her even waver an inch. But a strong 15.30.

Simone Biles gets 15.3 on beam. She is less than thrilled with that. When you’re as competitive as she is, perfection is what you’re after.

Biles gets a 15.30 on beam, not her best. But the U.S. is now up by seven points over Japan and coasting to another gold medal.

Perhaps Jerry Sullivan of The Buffalo News put it best: The US women’s team can win gold without arguably the best gymnast in the world. With her, they’re unstoppable.

The U.S. won gold without Biles, who was too young, in London. They could have won it this time without her, too.

This team is dynastic, and they will get to show off even more in the individual all-around Thursday.

